Africa Matters: Sudan Conflict Fallout

This week, we ask whether the fighting in Sudan could spill over to the region. We also travel to Nigeria, where a king is giving students from poor families a royal education. And we talk to Nigerian immigrants in the United Kingdom who are trying to change the tune in classical music. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. ... Read More