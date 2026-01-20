Africa Matters: UN Mission in Mali

Mali's military government wants United Nations peacekeepers to leave the country as soon as possible. Will the UN Security Council extend its mandate beyond June 29, and what would this mean for the country? We also tell you how power cuts in the world's second largest exporter of citrus fruits, South Africa, could affect your meals at home. And we travel to Ghana where the beautiful game is helping kick out the stigma faced by people living with cerebral palsy. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. ... Read More