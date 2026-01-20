Africa Matters: Wagner in Africa

On this week's episode, we ask if a failed mutiny by the Kremlin-linked Wagner mercenary group will impact Russia's budding security partnerships in Africa. We then talk to some of the women and girls who make up the majority of the half a million people displaced by a separatist conflict in Cameroon, about how they're trying to move on with their lives. We also profile a Nigerian artist who is injecting new life into his creations using tech. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. ... Read More