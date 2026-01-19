Africa Matters: Debt Distress

Governments across Africa are facing mounting debt with inflation and high borrowing costs taking their toll. We find out how it's affecting ordinary people and what can be done to break the debt cycle. Plus, we talk to a group of Maasai women in Kenya who are turning an invasive cactus into a thriving business. We then head to Nigeria, where a visually-impaired mechanic is defying stereotypes. ... Read More