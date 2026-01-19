Africa Matters: Back to Burundi

The Burundi refugee crisis began in April 2015, when civilian protests broke out after former President Pierre Nkurunziza refused to step down despite having served two terms in office. Security forces responded with force and targeted killings, pushing more than 400,000 people to flee to neighbouring countries. Current President Evariste Ndayishimiye has been urging them to return, ever since he took power in 2020. More than half of them have already heeded the call, but is it too early to celebrate?