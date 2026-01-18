Africa Matters: Niger Military Rule

People in Niger now face the fifth military coup in their nation's history. We find out what daily life is like for them as sanctions begin to bite. We then head to neighboring Nigeria, which is not only leading regional mediation efforts, but also racing to catch up with childhood vaccinations. And over in Cameroon, attacks by the Boko Haram terror group have forced thousands of people to flee to the country's far north. But as they take shelter in their host communities, an international NGO is helping them eke out a living. ... Read More