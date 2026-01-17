Africa Matters: Building BRICS

The BRICS economic bloc has wrapped up its summit in Johannesburg. Six countries including Ethiopia and Egypt will become members of the group in January next year. We look at what its expansion and increasing global influence means for Africa. Staying in South Africa, we spotlight the fight to take illegal guns off the streets as the country grapples with violent crimes. And we'll also tell you about a Namibian conservation team helping seals entangled in plastic waste. ... Read More