Africa Matters: Africa Climate Summit

African leaders have adopted the Nairobi Declaration at the continent's first ever climate summit. We look at how their proposals for new global taxes and financial reforms will help tackle the climate crisis. Despite being home to 1.3B people, Africa accounts for less than four percent of global carbon emissions, yet faces some of its worst effects. But what are the needs of each African nation and what are leaders doing to address them? Our reporters in Accra, Mogadishu and Lusaka went to the streets to find out. We also head to Uganda, where a coffee farmer harnesses modern technology such as drip irrigation and artificial mulching to beat the effects of climate change.