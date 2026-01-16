Africa Matters: Slavery Reparations

The UN is calling for financial reparations to compensate African descendants of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. No comprehensive slavery reparations have been made to date. So, will the Western powers that propagated slavery this time heed the call to pay for damages? Meanwhile, a report shows West African students who apply to study in the US face higher visa refusal rates than people from other regions. A Nigerian student shares his experience with us. And we speak to Ghanaians who say they are weighed down by frequent electricity and water price hikes. #africamatters ... Read More