Africa Matters: ECOWAS Crisis

ECOWAS faces a looming crisis as Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger's planned withdrawals raise security and economic concerns in the West African region. We also go to Eswatini where a poor healthcare system means only half of those with tuberculosis are ever diagnosed. But one man is on a mission to change that, and save lives in the process. We then head to The Gambia, where people born with the genetic condition albinism often face discrimination. ... Read More