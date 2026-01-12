Africa Matters: Senegal Political Crisis

Senegal has long been a beacon of democracy in West Africa, but is its political stability in doubt after President Macky Sall postponed this month's election by 10 months? In Kenya, a group of young people from Kakuma Refugee Camp have launched a radio station which is playing a vital role in providing information to nearly 200,000 residents. And Zimbabwean authorities are hoping to stave off a crisis with a strong response to its call for urgent blood donations. ... Read More