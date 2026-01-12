Africa Matters
Africa Matters: Zimbabwe bleeding out
Zimbabwean authorities are urging people to donate blood. In late January, officials revealed they only had a two-day supply of type O blood, which is in high demand as over half the population belongs to this blood type.... Read More
Africa Matters: Nigeria Benue Massacre
Recent attacks in Nigeria’s Benue State have left hundreds dead - and it's just the latest in a decades-long conflict between farmers and herders. How can the country break this cycle of violence? Uganda hosts the most refugees in Africa, but international aid cuts make it hard to sustain an open-door policy. And after years of conflict, authorities are now working to rebrand Somalia as a tourist destination.
Africa Matters: Goma in DRC riddled with unexploded devices
Unexploded devices remain scattered across Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo following the M23 rebels' takeover in January. As clean-up efforts stall, the blame game continues over who is responsible for ensuring public safety.
Africa Matters: US visa pause puts Nigerian students in limbo
The Trump administration has paused new US visa appointments for international and exchange students. The State Department says it’s developing new rules for social media background checks, leaving many Nigerian students in limbo despite being accepted into US universities.
Africa Matters: Trump Travel Ban
New US travel restrictions now ban or limit entry for citizens from 10 African countries. So will this end their American dream? Meanwhile, residents of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo are dealing with the dangerous presence of unexploded devices after the M23 rebels' takeover of the city.
Africa Matters: Africa Gen Z Spending
Gen Z - ages 13 – 28 - is the world’s largest age group, with their spending power set to hit $12 trillion in five years. In Africa, 460 million Gen Zs could soon outspend their Western peers. But what does that look like on the ground? In Nigeria’s Mokwa town, hundreds have died in flash floods after days of heavy rain. Entire communities are in ruins. Meanwhile, in Malawi, farmers are turning to eco-friendly fertiliser made from black soldier fly waste to improve harvests and cut costs.
Africa Matters: South Sudan ethnic group revives rituals for peace
As South Sudan grapples with intercommunal violence, a small ethnic group is reviving traditional rituals and storytelling to promote peace and offer reconciliation.
Africa Matters: Legends get ball rolling for Somali football
After suffering decades of conflict, Somalia is trying to grow the beautiful game on home soil with the help of African football legends Jay-Jay Okocha, Emmanuel Adebayor and Samuel Eto'o.
Africa Matters: Colonial Genocide
Namibia has made a call for reparations from Germany over the Herero and Nama genocide, which claimed more than 70,000 lives at the turn of the 20th century. Somalia aims to kick on and leave decades of war behind as it grows the beautiful game on home soil with the help of African football legends. And a small ethnic group in South Sudan is breathing life into ancient traditions to forge peace in a country plagued by intercommunal violence.
Africa Matters: Baby saver boxes banned in South Africa's Gauteng
In South Africa, the Gauteng social development department has banned baby saver boxes, saying they promote abandonment and trafficking. But groups running the projects say the boxes provide a safe, humane option for desperate parents, while offering a lifeline to some of the 3,500 babies abandoned in the country every year.
Africa Matters: Crypto collapse leaves Nigerians out of pocket
A crypto scheme collapse in Nigeria has left hundreds of thousands of people bankrupt, with losses totalling more than $600 million. Authorities are probing what may be the country’s biggest financial scam.
