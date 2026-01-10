Africa Matters: Senegal's New President

The one-time political prisoner Bassirou Diomaye Faye is now poised to become Senegal and Africa's youngest elected president, and he's promising change and a break with the past. We look at how his priority list compares to that of the Senegalese people, who propelled him to power. Meanwhile, commuters in Rwanda face higher fares as the government ends subsidies in the public transport sector.