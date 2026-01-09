Africa Matters: Mass graves discovered in Malindi, Kenya

A year ago, news from Malindi, a tranquil town in Kenya, shocked the country and the world when several mass graves were discovered in its Shakahola forest. The bodies were victims of starvation and strangulation, all members of a cult run by a man known as Paul Mackenzie. Over 429 bodies were found, including 131 children, but only a few dozen remains have been identified and handed over to their loved ones for burial.