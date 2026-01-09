Africa Matters: Ghanaians struggle amid worsening economic crisis

The Ghanaian government is in discussions with foreign lenders to renegotiate the repayment terms for over $13 billion in borrowed funds, including a significant portion from a $3 billion loan obtained from the IMF. Their aim is to reduce the debt burden by more than $10 billion. However, many experts and citizens in Ghana express concerns that these changes may exacerbate economic challenges for the populace. ... Read More