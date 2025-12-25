Africa Matters: Children of War

A United Nations annual report shows an unprecedented number of children have been killed and injured in armed conflicts globally. We look at how African countries have been affected and what's being done and can be done to help them. Uganda is known in the sporting world for its excellence in long-distance running, women's netball and exploits in sevens' rugby. And the East African country made its debut at the Men's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup finals in the United States. While there is much excitement across the country, the sport remains, largely, a family affair. There are almost 20 thousand people with hearing issues in Africa’s last absolute monarchy, Eswatini. The government recently launched a new initiative to help those affected communicate better, access education and break down the barriers they face in their daily lives. ... Read More