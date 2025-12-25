Africa Matters: Kenya policing Haiti

Kenyan police officers have been in the news for their heavy-handed response to deadly anti-tax protests. They're also facing fierce opposition to their deployment in Haiti as part of a multinational force to tackle gang violence. We ask how they can help bring peace to Haiti when they're accused of failing to do just that in their own capital city. About two out of five people in Africa are connected to the internet, according to the International Telecommunication Union. Access remains relatively poor compared to other parts of the world. But one tech-led charity organisation is trying to change all that by providing internet hubs in remote areas. ... Read More