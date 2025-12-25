Africa Matters: Africa's UNSC Bid

Sierra Leone is currently presiding over the United Nations Security Council with a key goal: to advocate for a permanent seat for the African continent. There are increasing demands for reforms within the UNSC to better reflect the current global landscape, but when will Africa get a seat at the global table? And the International Organisation for Migration says there’s a significant rise in the number of West Africans trying to reach Europe via the Atlantic Ocean. We hear from Gambians who’ve attempted the perilous journey. ... Read More