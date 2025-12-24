Africa Matters: AU Leading Africa

The African Union is looking for its next leader, and four candidates have made the cut to become the next AU commission chairperson in February. But what's the hiring process and job description? That's what we'll be finding out. We then take a look at how Nigeria is coping with floods that have killed hundreds of people and displaced more than 200,000 others. We will also tell you how a young innovator in Kenya has discovered a way to clean up Lake Naivasha from water hyacinth while utilising the invasive plant. ... Read More