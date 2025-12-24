Africa Matters: Tanzania Opposition Crackdown

What is behind the recent surge in the abduction and arrest of senior opposition leaders in Tanzania? An Amnesty International report had applauded the Dodoma government for lifting a ban on political rallies last year. But the nation may reverse its democratic gains in the upcoming elections, and join countries like Burundi, Niger and Uganda which are accused of suppressing opposition activities. Meanwhile, Africa produces only one percent of the vaccines it uses, and the shortage of Mpox vaccines highlights the urgent need for local development. ... Read More