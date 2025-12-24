Africa Matters: Starvation in Sudan

Neither the Sudanese army nor the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces want to give an inch after 17 months of war. But caught in the crossfire are more than 50 million people who face what the UN calls the world's largest hunger crisis. And over in Senegal, a long-running conflict against separatists in the Casamance region has uprooted thousands of residents from their homes. ... Read More