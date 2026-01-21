Africa Matters: Second Trump Term

Donald Trump is heading back to the White House and not everyone is celebrating. Many still remember his derogatory comments about African countries and his infamous mispronunciation of Namibia. So what can the continent expect in a second Trump term? Meanwhile, health officials in Ghana are trying to contain a cholera outbreak that has killed nearly a dozen people as some Accra residents complain that raw sewage and dumped waste are putting them at risk. ... Read More