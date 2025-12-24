Africa Matters: Africa's Political Shift

If ever there was a time of apparent shifts in Africa's political landscape, it's now. From Senegal's election in March which ushered the country's youngest president, to the recent election results in Botswana and Mauritius, the message to those in leadership is loud and clear: it may no longer be business as usual. Over in Kenya, lawyer-turned-activist Morara Kebaso is challenging the status quo and demanding answers from those in authority. And more than 15,000 people gathered in Cape Town for Africa's premier connectivity event, the Africa Technology Festival. ... Read More