Africa Matters: Illegal Mining in Africa

The World Bank estimates there are 45 million small-scale miners in 80 countries globally and up to 90% of them operate informally without licenses and under poor conditions. They are known as zama zamas in South Africa and galamseys in Ghana, and they make up the largest mining workforce globally – so what’s their impact on the continent? Activists in Ghana are pushing for better policies to tackle plastic waste, while donkeys have been enlisted in the fight against litter in the historic old town areas in Algeria. ... Read More