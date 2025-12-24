Africa Matters: Ghana Decides

The chocolate bar you're eating or your gold earrings can probably be traced back to Ghana. That's because it's the world's second largest cocoa producer after Ivory Coast, and the World Gold Council ranks it sixth globally for its gold production. So, this year's vote in Ghana will be closely watched at home, across the continent and by international industry players. And even though Ghana is largely peaceful, the Bawku ethnic conflict in the northeast has recently flared up, threatening residents and refugees who have fled armed groups in neighbouring Burkina Faso. ... Read More