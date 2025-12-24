Africa Matters: Ethiopia-Somalia Deal

Somalia and Ethiopia have reached a deal in Ankara to end a year-long bitter dispute over a port agreement with the breakaway Somaliland region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described it as a ‘historic reconciliation’. Negotiators are now expected to hold technical talks by February next year, with a four-month deadline to work out an agreement that would respect Somalia's territorial integrity while granting landlocked Ethiopia access to the Red Sea. In Nigeria, a survivor turned activist is campaigning to keep women and girls safe in the digital space and bring perpetrators to justice.reach. ... Read More