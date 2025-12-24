Africa Matters: Currency Volatility

The United Nations estimates African countries will spend nearly $90 billion paying back external loans this year. With local currencies declining, repaying these loans have become more expensive and it’s making daily life harder for many Africans. Meanwhile in South Africa, more people are throwing themselves onto oncoming vehicles as they seek big payouts this festive season. And a snakebite survivor in Eswatini is striving to keep both people and the reptiles safe. ... Read More