Africa Matters: Africa's Space Ambition

There are more than 10,000 active satellites in orbit. African countries have launched a total of 62 satellites, which is less than one percent globally, according to Spacehubs Africa. Why is the continent still lagging behind in the global space race? After more than seven years of separatist conflict, filmmaking in Cameroon's English-speaking region is enjoying a revival. And communities and conservationists in northeastern Kenya have joined hands to preserve the endangered reticulated giraffe.