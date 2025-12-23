Africa Matters: DRC Conflict

Fighting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between the army and the M23 rebels has claimed many lives and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Why has this decade-long conflict suddenly become so much worse? In Nigeria, military air strikes meant to target armed groups have instead left civilian casualties. And the shooting of nine small-scale miners by soldiers guarding the South African-owned Anglo-Gold Mine in Ghana has sent shockwaves through the community. ... Read More