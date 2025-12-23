Africa Matters: Sudanese Refugees

Nearly two years of war in Sudan has displaced 12.5 million people, making it the world’s largest displacement crisis. The army says it plans a wartime government once it recaptures Khartoum. But will it be enough to convince refugees to return home? Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship has caused panic among African communities in the US and on the continent. And as inflation in Zambia drives fuel and food prices to record highs, farmers over in Kenya are turning to an unlikely lifeline – bamboo. #africamatters ... Read More