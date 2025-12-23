Africa Matters: African Union Leadership

Djibouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf is the new AU chief, and he faces major challenges, including the conflicts in DRC and Sudan. Over in Chad, the impact of Trump’s 90-day US aid suspension is already being felt, a month after the order was issued. In Ghana, the mining town of Obuasi produces hundreds of thousands of ounces of gold every year, yet poverty remains rife. And Niger Delta residents continue to battle oil spills at home and inside a UK courtroom. ... Read More