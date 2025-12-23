Africa Matters: Refugees in Kenya

Kenya hosts nearly 830,000 refugees in the Dadaab and Kakuma camps, which opened in the '90s. But a government integration plan is causing controversy. The United States' 90-day pause on foreign aid has left about 1.2 million Zimbabweans at risk of losing life-saving medication. Meanwhile, Malawi has begun repatriating over 7,000 Mozambican refugees who fled the country after last year’s disputed election. And Tanzania is urging citizens to ditch fossil fuels and adopt compressed natural gas. ... Read More