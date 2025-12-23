Africa Matters: Mauritania Migrants

Mauritania says it's begun deporting undocumented migrants despite strong opposition from human rights organisations. So, why is it happening? The ongoing battle for territory and resources in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is not only worsening a humanitarian crisis, but also hurting cross-border trade. Sierra Leone is dealing with a shortage doctors as health professionals leave for better opportunities abroad. And in Senegal’s capital Dakar, streets are being renamed to reflect the national identity. ... Read More