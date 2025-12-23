Africa Matters: Mozambique Peace Deal

After months of violence following disputed elections, Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo and opposition leader Venancio Mondlane have agreed to stop the fighting. But many are now asking what’s next for the country? In Nigeria, kidney disease treatment is often too expensive for most families. A new government subsidy for dialysis is offering some hope, though challenges remain. And in Ethiopia, Turkish medical specialists recently collaborated with local doctors to advance kidney transplants and improve life-saving care. ... Read More