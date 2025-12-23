Africa Matters: Trump's Africa Policy

More than 100 days into his second term, US President Donald Trump appears to have no specific Africa policy. Yet his broader foreign decisions have frozen aid, dismantled the US humanitarian agency and triggered global tariffs. In Kenya, the government reports that over 800,000 children are suffering from severe malnutrition. But one aid group is using a low-tech solution to help thousands of kids in urban slums. Meanwhile, a group of young dancers is bringing some cheer to war-torn Goma. ... Read More