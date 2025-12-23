Africa Matters: Oval Office Ambush

After months of diplomatic tensions, US President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Wednesday with discredited claims of white genocide and land seizures. Did South Africa get the reset it was hoping for and did the US get the answers it wanted? In Nigeria, a collapse of a crypto scheme has left hundreds of thousands of people bankrupt. And the South African province of Gauteng has banned baby saver boxes, saying they encourage child abandonment and trafficking. ... Read More