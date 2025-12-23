Debrief: Trump snubs Ukraine, Hamas hostage release

Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Ukraine rounds out its third year in a war started by Russia. But the Trump administration courts Russia to talk peace – leaving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Europe out of the process. And Hamas fulfils its side of the fragile ceasefire agreement so far, but Israelis fear their own prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is trying to sabotage the deal before it can succeed. Editor’s Picks Ukrainians feel 'betrayed' by exclusion from US-Russia talks Hasan Abdullah reports from Kiev https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YL6xAyLnOkw Israel will leave troops in Lebanon at five locations after Tuesday deadline Priyanka Navani reports from Beirut https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOSj8dauc5Q Rafah declared disaster zone with 90% of city destroyed Ashraf Shannon reports from Gaza https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5YKSYoQeds Sudanese refugees in Chad find ways to make ends meet Grace Kuria Kanja from Adre, Chad https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suO1zbB5LAM One on One with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Interview by Maria Ramos in Munich https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiOSb2rOFP4 ... Read More