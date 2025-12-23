Debrief
Debrief: Israel Shatters Gaza Ceasefire, US Attacks Yemen
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. As the West continues to argue over whether or not Israel is committing genocide, Tel Aviv shredded the fragile ceasefire agreement it made with Hamas in January with a barrage of bombs that killed hundreds of Gazans across the Strip within hours. Israel's military also pounded the enclave. And US military fighter jets are carrying out Trump's threats that 'hell will rain down' on Houthi rebels with bombing raids across western Yemen - but Ansarullah vows to hit even more ships over Israel's total blockade on Gaza.... Read More
Debrief: LA Protests, the Gaza Flotilla, and Israel Bombs Iran
Iran’s first-ever direct attack on Israel—150+ missiles, 100+ drones launched in retaliation for strikes on its nuclear sites. Sirens, rocket debris, casualties: regional war edge reached.
Debrief: Aid as Bait to Kill Gazans
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Food distribution centres in Gaza turned into death traps after Israel opened fire on starving civilians waiting to get humanitarian assistance. And Ukraine launches a daring operation, using smuggled drones to destroy Moscow’s bomber planes deep inside Russia - this and more on this week’s Debrief..
Debrief: Russia's 'Memorandum of Peace' and a future ceasefire
Missed the headlines? Catch up with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Russia’s recent territorial gains in the Sumy region and the largest aerial attacks of the war earlier in the week have left Ukrainians fearful of a fresh ground offensive. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has suggested another round of talks in Istanbul, saying Moscow is ready to present its ‘memorandum of peace’ to Ukrainians then. The conditions of this memorandum remain unclear, and many believe Russia is stalling for time. And intense Israeli attacks across Gaza continue as Palestinians on the brink of famine struggle to get aid. There’s also some hope for a possible ceasefire as Hamas reviews an Israeli proposal.
Debrief: Europe demands Israel end Gaza blockade
Tel Aviv is tightening its grip on more and more Palestinian land, with Operation Gideon’s Chariots, the biggest invasion it’s unleashed on Gaza to date, and with violent military raids and settler aggression on the Occupied West Bank. The horror inflicted on millions of Palestinian people, bombed, beaten, shot, and starving to death, is finally seeing open condemnation from European nations. But for tens of thousands, especially babies, struggling to survive famine, aid isn’t coming in fast enough. Over in Ukraine, a hope for an immediate ceasefire is dwindling. Despite the two sides swapping prisoners, US President Donald Trump’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin seemingly failed to achieve concrete results beyond the earlier peace talks in Istanbul.
Debrief: Trump’s Trip, Statecraft and Side Hustles
US President Donald Trump’s splashy Middle East tour was all about his own brand of diplomacy. He came away with millions in arms and investment deals, crypto contracts tied to his family, and even the gift of a luxury jet from Qatar. But there was no deal for Gazans, buried in buildings bombed by Israel, and deep in famine. Meanwhile, Türkiye was mediating between Ukraine and Russia as well as the US and Iran. War, profit, and diplomacy—this week’s Debrief connects the dots.
Debrief: India and Pakistan on the brink
Missed the headlines? News of strikes and ceasefires has been breaking between India and Pakistan. This week’s Debrief takes you through the ups and downs on the brink of war. In Gaza, the hunger crisis isn’t looming anymore—it’s here. But human rights aren't on the agenda, as Israel announces plans to expand its military campaign and level the entire Strip. And in the Vatican? The Catholic Church just made history with its first American pope.
Debrief: The ICJ vs. Israel
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Last week, we unpacked two seismic stories shaking global order. First, the International Court of Justice concluded a week of hearings on Israel’s obligations under international law—specifically, its duty to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Forty countries weighed in, with many accusing Israel of weaponizing starvation and obstructing UN agencies. Meanwhile, President Trump marked his first 100 days back in office. They saw a flurry of executive orders, sweeping tariffs, federal agencies dismantled, and an agenda set to reshaping America’s role at home and abroad.
Debrief: Will ‘Vladimir Stop’?
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with Debrief. US President Trump says a ceasefire in Ukraine is closer than ever, all thanks to the US. His administration has ramped up diplomacy efforts to end the war, but both sides continue their attacks across the border with no common ground in sight. And sombre days in the Vatican and for Catholics worldwide - Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away.
Debrief: Harvard vs Trump
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. International students targeted, abducted, and many more are seeing their visas stripped without due process as Trump tries to turn US universities into mass surveillance zones. And the backlash against his bid to silence pro-Palestinian voices has begun. But legal U.S. residents are also getting swept up in mass deportation dragnets and criminalization campaigns carried out by undercover ICE agents acting like Hitler's Gestapo. As US courts drown in rights violations, America is on the brink of a constitutional crisis. And in Gaza, growing demands for a ceasefire include a Hamas offer to negotiate for peace after swapping all remaining hostages with Palestinian prisoners. But Israel seems to be more interested in taking the Strip, for good.
Debrief: Inside Trump’s Gaza ‘Freedom Zone’
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Trump welcomed Netanyahu — a wanted man at the ICC — to the White House. On the agenda? Ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Genocide dressed up as diplomacy. And world leaders and top diplomats meet in Türkiye for the fourth edition of Antalya Diplomacy Forum to highlight the importance of dialogue in an increasingly fractious world.
