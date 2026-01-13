Beyond Borders: Greenland: A Cold Hard Truth

Greenlandic Inuit are reclaiming their identity by blending modern life with traditional practices that were lost or weakened by Danish colonial rule. But as Greenlandic society evolves, some are still grappling with the traumas of Danish colonialism. The "Spiral Campaign" of the 1960s and 70s saw IUDs inserted into nearly half of Greenlandic women of childbearing age, often without their informed consent. Many women, who were young girls at the time, are now coming forward to tell their stories. Building a future requires navigating past traumas: we hear from two of these women who open up about their suffering. As we travel through Greenlandic society, we explore the impact of colonialism and meet young Inuit generations attempting to revive lost traditions and forge a new path forward into modernity. ... Read More