Beyond Borders: Greenland: Treasure Island

Greenland is a nation on the brink of transformation. With new investments pouring in, the groundwork is being laid for a future full of potential. The construction of new airports promises to open Greenland's doors to the world, to boost its limited tourism sector and end the country’s reliance on its main export, fishing. But does Greenland have the infrastructure and resources to handle this change? Meanwhile, with major powers like the USA, China, and Russia all vying for influence in one of the world’s most mineral rich nations, will the increased attention boost Greenland's economy or will it expose it to new threats? ... Read More