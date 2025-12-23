Beyond Borders
Beyond Borders: Italy’s Changing Tide
Italy’s controversial plan to send migrants to Albania is just part of a much larger story. Beyond Borders examines the fallout from Giorgia Meloni’s 2022 election win - which ushered in Italy’s first far-right government in decades - and investigates how her administration’s anti-migrant policies sparked fierce debate, while exposing deeper issues affecting all Italians. Through conversations with those directly affected, including a migrant fighting for his basic human rights, an activist standing up to the government’s anti-migrant measures, local business owners grappling with economic instability, and Italians struggling in a stagnant economy, David Foster unpacks a multifaceted story. From migration challenges, to the economic hardships shaping public opinion, this episode offers an in-depth look at a pivotal moment in Italy’s history.... Read More
Up Next
Surviving the Orphanages: What Happened to Romania's Abandoned Generation?
Beyond Borders visits Romania to uncover the legacy of former dictator Ceausescu’s state-run orphanages - and how far the nation has come since its dark past.
Muttiah Muralitharan’s Legacy: More Than Just Cricket
Cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and Sri Lanka’s resilience after years of misfortune and mismanagement.
How is Sri Lanka living with its war scars?
David Foster travels to Sri Lanka to explore the legacy of its decades-long civil war. What's next for a country healing from fresh wounds and deep divisions?
Through The Ages: Tackling the UK’s Loneliness Crisis
David Foster explores Britain's fight against loneliness, from intergenerational living to AI companions, seeking solutions for our fragmented world.
Other Episodes
26:05
How Meloni’s Election Reshaped Italy: Migrants, Economy & Public Opinion
25:55
The race against rodents. How New York is going hard in its war on rats
26:05
Hope Amid Hardship: West Virginia’s Battle with Poverty, Drugs, and Coal's Collapse
26:35
Killing in the name of justice, the last gasp for Ohio's death penalty
26:00
Is Greenland Ready for a Tourism Boom and Global Attention?
26:50
How Greenland’s Inuit reclaiming their culture in the modern world
