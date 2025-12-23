Beyond Borders: Through The Ages - Tackling Loneliness

Care homes, community centres, the medical profession, even politicians are all trying to combat what the US government calls an epidemic of loneliness. Togetherness has been lost, and a high price is being paid. The question is how to restore it. From appointing the world's first Loneliness Minister, to swapping old-age care homes with intergenerational communities, redesigning cities to reintegrate senior citizens, and the rise of AI companions, David Foster meets the people trying to revolutionise the way Britain cares for people of all ages. Will these experiments to reconnect generations provide a useful model for an increasingly fragmented world?