Beyond Borders
Beyond Borders: How is Sri Lanka living with the wounds of civil war?
Since its decades-long civil war ended in 2009, Sri Lanka has been living with wounds that won't heal. Beyond Borders travels to northern Sri Lanka to ask what's next for the island's Tamil minority. We meet the local women clearing mines, ex-child soldiers reintegrating into society, war widows finding new opportunities, and families still searching for their missing loved ones. As memories of war still haunt Sri Lanka and ethnic tensions remain high, we ask whether the peace is more fragile than the Sri Lankan government claims.... Read More
