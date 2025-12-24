Bigger Than Five Promo | Gaza: One Year Later

Bigger Than Five Promo | The Path To Justice: Who Will Hold Israel Accountable?

As journalists, aid workers, and children continue to be killed in Gaza, the world watches—but where is the outrage? On the next episode of Bigger Than Five, we ask: Why have Palestinian lives been so dehumanized? Why have war crimes been normalized? And who, if anyone, will hold Israel accountable? Our panel of experts explores the role of the ICC and how national jurisdictions, like the UK, can pursue justice through universal jurisdiction.