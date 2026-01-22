Can the Philippines balance relations with China and the US in the South China Sea?

As tensions continue to escalate in the South China Sea, the Philippines finds itself in a delicate balancing act between two major world powers: China and the United States. In recent news, the country welcomed a high-ranking Chinese envoy, while also conducting its largest-ever joint military exercise with the US. As the Philippines navigates this challenging situation, the question on everyone's mind is how long they can maintain this precarious balancing act? Guests: Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Commentator Jay Batongbacal Former Philippines Government Legal Adviser on Maritime Issues Robert Manning Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Stimson Center ... Read More