Death of a writer? | Digital expression ramifications

Amidst the advancements in AI technology, including notable machines like CHatGPT-4 and OpenAI, numerous questions arise. In the first segment of our show, we talk with Stephen Marche, who recently teamed up with AI to release "The Death of the Author." He tells us about the possibilities and limitations when humans and machines collaborate. In the second part of our program, we dive into the realm of online speech with Evan Nierman, co-author of "The Cancel Culture Curse," who discusses the real-life repercussions of our digital expressions. Guests: Stephen Marche Novelist and Essayist Evan Nierman Co-author of ‘The Cancel Culture Curse’ For more: cancelculture.com ... Read More