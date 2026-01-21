Can the US secure its interests and uphold human rights at the US-Mexico border?

In the wake of the expiration of the Covid-era Title 42, the Biden administration has introduced a comprehensive policy shift at the US-Mexico border, leading to a state of uncertainty. As thousands of individuals attempt to enter the United States, advocates have taken legal action against the newly implemented regulations. The pressing question remains: which policy would effectively serve both US interests and protect human rights? Guests: Andrew Arthur Resident Fellow in Law for the Center for Immigration Studies Vicki Gaubeca US Immigration and Border Policy Director at Human Rights Watch Alexandra Williams Senior Attorney at Murray Osorio PLLC