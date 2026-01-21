Has the world forgotten Afghanistan?

While Afghanistan may have slipped out of the global headlines, it continues to face one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world. With a majority of its population grappling with poverty, the dire situation is particularly impacting children. As this devastated nation begs the question, has the international community stepped up sufficiently to aid Afghanistan in its time of need? Guests: Richard Trenchard FAO Representative and Country Director for Afghanistan Wajiha Timuri Lawyer and Former Afghan Central Bank legal adviser Imtiaz Gul Executive Director of Center for Research and Security Studies Emran Feroz Founder of Drone Memorial