Is Senegal on the verge of chaos?

Violent protests in Senegal claim 16 lives as tensions rise. Despite pleas for calm from the UN and African Union, the weekend saw a surge in violence. With an opposition leader imprisoned, rumours of an unlawful third term for the President, and elections looming in 9 months, the country teeters on the brink of chaos. Will Senegal find a way to restore stability, or is this just the beginning of a turbulent period? Guests: David Otto Director of the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies Paul Melly Africa Programme Consulting Fellow at Chatham House Ousmane Aly Diallo Researcher at Amnesty International ... Read More