Thailand's quest for transformation

Thailand's recent elections saw the Move Forward Party emerge as the clear winner, backed by a strong youth movement against the military, monarchy, and ruling elite. However, for Move Forward to fully claim victory and implement change, they must also secure control of Thailand's Senate, which is currently dominated by the military. When will Thais see a new government formed, and will it be done without protest? Guests: Phongthep Thepkanjana Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Kasit Piromya Former Foreign Minister of Thailand Shinny Leekitcharoenphon Spokesperson for Thalay Association ... Read More